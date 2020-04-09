PM Imran reaches Quetta to review provincial measures against coronavirus

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached here on day-long visit. The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a quarantine centre established at the Bolan Medical College Hospital in Quetta on Thursday.

During his visit, the prime minister was briefed by the provincial chief secretary about the facilities there. He was also briefed about the situation in Balochistan and the steps taken to stem the spread of the virus in the province.

PM Imran Khan will be briefed about the coronavirus situation in Balochistan and the various steps being taken to prevent its spread.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement issued on the matter prior had said that the premier will be will also be apprised of the measures being taken to combat the dangerous pathogen.

Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan and the provincial cabinet are all set to hold meetings with PM Khan after his arrival.

Prime Minister will also hold a press conference with news and media officials in Balochistan.

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his way to Lahore and visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in the city’s expo center to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Advertisement

Read full story