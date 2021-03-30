PM Imran reshuffles Federal Cabinet

On the advice of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has removed Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has been given additional portfolio of Minister for Finance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has also de-notified the appointment of Nadeem Babar as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, with immediate effect.

Tabish Gauhar has been re-designated as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, on honorary basis, with immediate effect.

Cabinet Division issued notifications of all the changes today.

