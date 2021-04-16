PM Imran reshuffles federal cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reshuffled the federal cabinet.

According to the PM office, it has been decided to give the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to Shaukat Tareen.

Ch Fawad Ahmad is the new Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Muhammad Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of Energy, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for Industries and Production, Senator Shibli Faraz Minister for Science and Technology and Umar Ayub Khan has been given the portfolio of Economic Affairs.

