PM Imran says country may face ‘difficulties’ from mid-May as coronavirus patient count will surge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country may face difficulties from May 15 as coronavirus cases are expected to increase.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the PM said although the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan are lower than projected, the cases may surge in future. He said this month the country is prepared to deal with coronavirus patients as hospitals have the equipment and facilities.

However, he said, coronavirus cases will increase in Pakistan as they are increasing in other countries. He predicted that hospitals will have pressure between May 15 and May 25 when the cases surge.

He said for this, the government is preparing and is in contact with relevant authorities regarding ventilators and personal protective equipment.

