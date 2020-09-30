PM Imran says digitization is the future of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on Wednesday that Pakistan is moving in the right direction, the country will soon become a technology hub.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister while addressing the signing ceremony for the award of contracts by Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of Voice and High-Speed Mobile Broadband Data services in the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, said that the government is paying special attention to the development of backward areas.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is committed to improving the Information Technology (IT) sector in the country.

Prime Minister said that digitization is the future of Pakistan. Imran Khan added that we want to improve the livelihoods of the poor. The education system also needs to be improved, said the PM.

Imran Khan added that the Sui area Balochistan left behind despite having gas reserves. Balochistan has been neglected in the past.

Advertisement

Read full story