PM Imran says his vision is to fight against poverty, corrupt mafia

PUTRAJAYA:Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his vision for Pakistan was to bring people out of poverty and fight the mafia, involved in corruption.

Speaking at International Affairs Forum on ‘Vision for Regional Peace and Security’ at Malaysia’s Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies, the Prime Minister said his government was making every effort to transform the country into a welfare state, based on principles of compassion and rule of law.

Imran Khan, who visited Malaysia on the invitation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohammed, said numerous mafias in Pakistan, may it be political or those involved in price hike, did not want the country to make progress by exerting their undue use of power.

He said the reason why Pakistan could not achieve progress, despite its great God-given potential, was its journey without a proper vision. The nations without a vision, die as it is the key to keep them flourish and develop, he added.

Imran Khan emphasized that he wanted to emulate the ideologies of Pakistan’s founding and ideological fathers including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal who dreamt of a tolerant, just and welfare State of Medinah that embibed all modern principles of justice and compassion.

He said his government launched several welfare projects for the uplift of poor people including establishment of shelter homes.

Imran Khan mentioned terrorism and religion had no linkage and pointed out that Muslims faced discriminatory treatment on basis on this misconception.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he regretted that he was unable to attend the Kaula Lampur Summit held in Malaysia in December, adding that there was a misconception among some countries that the conference would divide the ummah.

The Pakistani prime minister made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“Some of our close friends felt that the conference [Kaula Lampur Summit] would divide the Ummah, which was not the purpose of the conference. I feel that that it is the duty of the Muslim countries to educate the western countries and other nations about Islam.”

“We are working on media projects to dispel the notions about Islam,” the prime minister said. “We will develop content for young people about the message of Islam.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will try its best to compensate for the loss suffered by Malaysia after New Delhi imposed sanctions on palm oil trade with Kuala Lampur.

India, Malaysia’s biggest palm oil customer, has imposed a ban on imports due to Mahathir’s strong criticism of Narendra Modi’s actions in occupied Kashmir and controversial citizenship law.

PM Imran also thanked his Malaysian counterpart for raising his voice on the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under lockdown for the last six months.

“A radical and extremist government has taken over India and has put the people of Kashmir in a prison. The Indian occupying forces have picked the Kashmiri leadership and locked up teenagers and put them in prison,” PM Imran said.

“The way you have stood with us and spoken about the injustice in the occupied valley, I want to thank you for that,” the prime minister said addressing the Malaysian premier.

On the subject of his meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Imran said the two countries will continue to work on strengthening their relationship. “We feel there are tremendous trading and investment opportunities between Malaysia and Pakistan.”

The Malaysian prime minister who spoke earlier said that the two countries will continue to work on enhancing ties between the two countries.

The two sides agreed for regular discussions to strengthen the trade and investment relations by removing barriers in key areas. Both the sides also expressed commitment to build stronger ties in the areas of defence, law enforcement, tourism and education.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysia’s Law Ministerb Liew Vui Keong inked the “Treaty of Extradition” as part of a cooperative law enforcement process between the two countries.

Malaysian premier Mahathir later told the media that the treaty “reinforced positive momentum in bilateral relationship by enhancing security and transnational crime cooperation.”

“Any criminal, may it a terrorist or an ordinary criminal, having committed crime in Malaysia and trying to hide in other country with which we have extradition, will not be able to get refuge,” he said.

PM Imran termed it an important milestone in cooperation with Malaysian in law enforcement sector. He mentioned that a wanted Pakistani criminal involved in a number of murders was extradited from Malaysia even before the signing of the treaty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister of Malaysia YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad witnessing the Signing of Extradition Treaty between #Pakistan and #Malaysia

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood are accompanying the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister had a brief meeting with Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu at the airport and exchanged views on matters of bilateral interest.

PM Imran arrived in Malaysia on Monday in what was his second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018. He had earlier visited Malaysia on November 20-21, 2018.

PM Mohamad visited Pakistan on March 21-23, 2019, and was the chief guest at the Pakistan Day Parade.

The two prime ministers also met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York in September 2019.

During his various interactions in Malaysia, PM Imran will share his vision about Pakistan and underline its positive contribution to regional and international peace, and security.

The prime minister will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

With additional input from APP.

