PM Imran stresses on timely action to control second coronavirus wave

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised that adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) — which includes the donning of masks and maintaining social distance in particular – should be ensured at all costs to ward off the second wave of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19, the premier said from the facts and figures ascertained from different countries, it has emerged that coronavirus infection could spread during the winter season and directed the provincial governments to devise a strategy and take steps in this regard.

The meeting was apprised of the overall coronavirus situation, testing, ratio of its spread in different parts of the country, and increasing number of cases at the global level, the PM Office said.

The meeting was told that at the international level, the number of coronavirus-affected patients had climbed up.

Comparing with those numbers, the coronavirus spread and its damages remained distinctly low in Pakistan due to the blessings of the Allah Almighty, and the government’s efforts and effective strategy, it was added.

The meeting was further apprised that as per the last six weeks’ data, the coronavirus infection was spreading in the country. The smart lockdown was being enforced in different areas of Karachi, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It was suggested that measures should be taken to limit all unnecessary activities, which were not related to certain basic requirements like the economy and education in order to control the second wave of coronavirus.

A suggestion regarding the restriction on public gatherings was also presented in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were recorded 8,552 as 385 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

