PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee today.

Advertisement

The provincial chief ministers will participate in the meeting through a video link, while representatives from AJK and Gilgit Baltistan government will also join the meeting.

According to sources, chairman NDMA and SAPM on health Dr Zafar Mirza will brief the NCC on the coronavirus measures being taken in the country. They added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be briefed on the difficulties being faced for the opening of the industries in the country.

Advertisement

Read full story