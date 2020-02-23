PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said today is the Kashmir Women Resistance Day and for seven decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said their sufferings have multiplied after fifth August siege by Modi government.

Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after 5 Aug siege by Modi Govt. I urge world community, esp women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 23, 2020

