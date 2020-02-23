PM Imran urges world to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said today is the Kashmir Women Resistance Day and for seven decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said their sufferings have multiplied after fifth August siege by Modi government.

