PM Imran vaccinated against COVID

Prime Minister Imran Khan got anti-Covid vaccine shots in Islamabad today (Thursday).

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین لگوا لی۔ اس موقع پر وزیر اعظم نے قوم سے اپیل کی کہ کورونا کی تیسری لہر کے پیش نظر ایس اوپیز پر مکمل عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنایا جائے ملک بھر میں کورونا ویکسین لگانے کی مہم جاری ہے pic.twitter.com/jZttUIYXLL — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 18, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the nation to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

