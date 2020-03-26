PM Imran visits isolation centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Thursday an isolation centre in Islamabad and was briefed about the arrangements by the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

The 50-bed isolation centre has been made for patients who have contracted the coronavirus.

During his visit, the premier also performed ground-breaking of an isolation hospital and Infectious Diseases Treatment Center established by the Frontier Works Organization.

During the visit to Isolation Center today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also perform earth-breaking of *Isolation Hospital and Infectious Diseases Treatment Center* that will be established at Islamabad by FWO. @ImranKhanPTI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CVKEvVDKnS — PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) March 26, 2020

