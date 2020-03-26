PM Imran visits isolation centre in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Thursday an isolation centre in Islamabad and was briefed about the arrangements by the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

The 50-bed isolation centre has been made for patients who have contracted the coronavirus.

During his visit, the premier also performed ground-breaking of an isolation hospital and Infectious Diseases Treatment Center established by the Frontier Works Organization.

