PM Imran warns of rise in Coronavirus Cases, urged to fight war collectively

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday the government is making every step to ensure safety of health workers by providing required protective gear to treat coronavirus patients.

While addressing media in Quetta, Imran Khan said luckily there is no coronavirus patient in Intensive Care Unit in Balochistan.

Imran Khan said health workers are bearing the most pressure under the current circumstances.

We are Ensuring the delivery of protective equipment for doctors and paramedics, said PM. Imran Khan said We cannot fight alone against Coronavirus. Provincial and federal governments are in contact to counter the dread virus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that demand for ventilators is increasing worldwide. Balochistan’s majority population is below the poverty line. Balochistan will be more affected with Coronavirus due to poverty

Each Province will have to prepare for the situation. Pressure on hospitals will increase by the end of April.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached here on day-long visit. The prime minister is accompanied by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a quarantine centre established at the Bolan Medical College Hospital in Quetta on Thursday.

During his visit, the prime minister was briefed by the provincial chief secretary about the facilities there. He was also briefed about the situation in Balochistan and the steps taken to stem the spread of the virus in the province.

PM Imran Khan will be briefed about the coronavirus situation in Balochistan and the various steps being taken to prevent its spread.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement issued on the matter prior had said that the premier will be will also be apprised of the measures being taken to combat the dangerous pathogen.

Governor Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan and the provincial cabinet are all set to hold meetings with PM Khan after his arrival.

Prime Minister will also hold a press conference with news and media officials in Balochistan.

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan made his way to Lahore and visited the 1000-bed field hospital set-up in the city’s expo center to facilitate coronavirus patients and suspects.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shafqat Mehmood along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

