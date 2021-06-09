PM inaugurates first One Window Ehsaas center in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas center in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the initiative which is aimed at ensuring access to all the facilities and services of Ehsaas Program under one roof.

Ehsaas One Window centers will be established in every district of the country.

Ehsaas One Window initiative has six components. Its first component is Ehsaas Center. Others include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app, back office consolidated digital interface, a database and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.

