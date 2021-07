Prime Minister Imran Khan in Gwadar on Monday inaugurated Gwadar Free Zone, Expo Center, Agriculture Industrial Park and three factories.

The Prime Minister also witnessed signing of various MOUs aimed at constructing a state of the art hospital, airport, and a vocational institute as well as addressing the water and power problems of Gwadar.

It is pertinent to mention that these projects will be established on 2,200 acres of land.

