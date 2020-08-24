PM Khan announces $424mn current account surplus for July

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan’s economy “is on the right track”, announcing that the country’s current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 million in July.

Advertisement

“After current account balance posted deficit of $613 mn in July 2019 and a deficit of $100 mn in June 2020, in July 2020 current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 mn,” the prime minister tweeted on Monday.

“This strong turnaround is a result of continuing recovery in exports, which rose 20% compared to June 2020 and record remittances,” he wrote.

MashaAllah Pakistan's economy is on the right track. After current account balance posted deficit of $613 mn in July 2019 & a deficit of $100 mn in June 2020, in July 2020 current account balance swung upwards to a surplus of $424 mn. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 24, 2020

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, this was the fourth monthly surplus since last October.

“Pakistan’s current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 mn in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 mn in June. This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October, and a significant improvement on the deficit of $613 mn in the same month last year,” SBP said.

1/3 Pakistan’s current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 mn in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 mn in June. For details: https://t.co/fMcRUupmT2 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 24, 2020

It added that the strong turnaround was due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from administrative initiatives by SBP and the government.

“Exports sustained strong recovery, with m/m growth of further 19.7% in July on top of 25.5% in June,” the central bank said.

3/3 Strong turnaround is due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from several policy and administrative initiatives by SBP and government. Exports sustained strong recovery, with m/m growth of further 19.7% in July on top of 25.5% in June. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 24, 2020

Pakistan records ‘highest-ever’ remittances in July

Last week the prime minister had announced that the country had recorded its highest-ever remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July 2020, reaching $2,768 million.

On Twitter, the prime minister had shared the statistics, calling it “more good news” for Pakistan’s economy.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he had written.

Advertisement

Read full story