PM Khan apologises for posting wrong ‘Allama Iqbal’ poem for youth uplifting

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday apologises publicly for posting wrong Allam Iqbal poem on twitter.

The Prime Minister had tweeted a poem earlier in the day with caption: “This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat.”

This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat. pic.twitter.com/oyxkTlMrdc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 6, 2020

However, a few fans immediately responded to the tweet and corrected Khan.

Later, he appologiesed publically on social media platform saying, “I stand corrected – this is not Allama Iqbal’s poem but the message conveyed is what I have stood by and tried to follow and if our youth absorbs this message it will release their great God- given potential that all of us possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat.

I stand corrected – this is not Allama Iqbal's poem but the message conveyed is what I have stood by and tried to follow and if our youth absorbs this message it will release their great God- given potential that all of us possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat. https://t.co/SvDVrakc5d — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 6, 2020

