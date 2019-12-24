PM Khan appoints Dr Moeed Yusuf as special assistant on national security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Dr Moeed Yusuf as the special assistant to the prime minister on national security division and strategic policy planning, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

He will hold the status of minister of state, according to the notification.

Yusuf was formerly the associate vice president of the Asia centre at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.

In September, he was appointed as the chairperson of the Strategic Policy Planning Cell (SPPC), which functions under the Pakistani government’s National Security Division.

