PM Khan appreciates UNSC session on Kashmir, reaffirms support for Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday welcomed a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held in New York to discuss the humanitarian crisis and communications lockdown imposed on occupied Kashmir by India.

The prime minister in his message on Twitter reiterated that the issue of occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute that remains on the agenda of the international body.

“Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, Jammu and Kashmir remains on the Security Council’s agenda and its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation,” PM Imran wrote on Twitter.

“Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people. We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

The UNSC had on Wednesday met for the second time in less than six months behind closed doors to discuss the alarming situation in the occupied valley.

After the meeting, Chinese Ambassador to UN Zhang Jun confirmed the council had reviewed the situation in the occupied valley.

“We had a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir,” Jun said, adding the 15-member Council was briefed by the UN secretariat on the situation on the ground. A UN department briefed council members over the situation in the region, after which a discussion was held on the matter.

