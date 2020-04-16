PM Khan convenes NCOC meeting on coronavirus situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre today to review the latest coronavirus situation in the country at PM House.

Advertisement

The meeting will be attended by Federal Minister on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and other officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with the health experts who will brief the prime minister about the measures taken and the future course of action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 6,000 in the country.

The officials will also apprise the premier on the current outbreak rate of the virus, diagnosis, treatment facilities and the number of confirmed corona patients.

The participants will review the situation and the treatment facilities in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A health safety plan about the coronavirus patients in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and in the federal capital is also on the agenda.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had once again called for the provincial and federal governments to get on the same page to tackle challenges arising out of the epidemic in the country.

“During our meeting with the federal government yesterday, we asked for a uniform policy to deal with the situation,” Shah had said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

“It was decided that the lockdown in the country would be extended for 14 days. All the provinces were unanimous in the decision that the lockdown should be extended” he had said.

“Some provinces and the federal government agreed that some essential workplaces should reopen. We did not agree to open shops for barbers, plumbers, electricians etc,” he said.

Advertisement

Read full story