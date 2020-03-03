PM Khan criticises system that supports ‘elite class’, leaves poor behind

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Tuesday that the system in Pakistan supported the elite class, leaving the poor behind to suffer and that it was the government’s responsibility to uplift them.

Speaking at an event on the Low-Cost Housing Scheme, he said: “The laws, justice, well-equipped hospitals, education, and other facilities were for the elite class in our country.”

Lamenting that Pakistan only cared for the elite class and not the poor, he said: “A civilised society cares for its poor, it is identified not how the rich spend their lives but how the poor are living.”

