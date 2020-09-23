PM Khan ‘deeply appreciates’ President Erdogan for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people during his address at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a tweet, the premier hailed Turkey’s “unwavering support” and said that it remains “a source of strength” for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

“Deeply appreciate President Erdogan once again raising his voice in support of the rights of the Kashmiri people during his address to UNGA. Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

During the UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan “a burning issue” and called for resolving it through dialogue.

“The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue,” Erdogan said in a speech he made via video-link to the 193-member Assembly’s landmark 75th session.

“Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu-Kashmir further complicated the problem,” he said, referring to the August 5, 2019, unilateral move by India to annex the disputed territory.

“We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue, within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir,” the Turkish leader added.

The Kashmir dispute is on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has adopted at least 11 resolutions since 1948 that call for an impartial plebiscite to determine the wishes of the people in the disputed state.

