PM Khan directs immediate release of female under-trial prisoners

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave directions on Wednesday for the immediate release of female prisoners who are currently under-trial in light of the Supreme Court verdict.

The prime minister on Twitter said that he took the decision after meeting the Ministry of Human Rights officials, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and Barrister Ali Zafar.

“I have asked for immediate implementation of SC order 299/2020 for release of Under Trial women prisoners & convicted women prisoners who fulfill criteria of SC Order,” wrote PM Imran.

He further said that he also summoned reports pertaining to foreigner female prisoners on death row for “humanitarian consideration”.

PM asks for timeline on prison reforms

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the prime minister has asked for a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation.

“A great move forward for human rights & humanitarian approach to prisoners. This is just the start. PM has asked for a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation – our Report on prison reforms is ready & now going to prepare implementation timelines with Barr Ali Zafar,” she tweeted.

Last week, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had presented a report on the plight of women in Pakistan’s prisons, aimed at highlighting their problems comprehensively, to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran had on May 29 formed a committee to study and investigate the plight of women in prisons.

Mazari announced on Twitter that she had presented the report to the prime minister.

She thanked all the provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the committee’s two civil society experts, and the staff of the Ministry of Human Rights for their support and contribution in the preparation of the report.

