PM Khan felicitates Yoshihide Suga on election as Japan’s new premier

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Japan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Yoshida Suga who has succeeded Shinzo Abe after he had stepped down citing health issues.

In a tweet, the premier felicitated his Japanese counterpart and said: “I look forward to working with him for further strengthening Pakistan-Japan friendship and our increasing cooperation.”

Congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on his election as the new Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him for further strengthening Pakistan-Japan friendship and our increasing cooperation @sugawitter — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 17, 2020

On Wednesday, Japan’s parliament had elected Yoshihide Suga as the country’s new prime minister with a massive support.

Suga, 71, won an easy victory, taking 314 votes of 462 valid ballots cast in the lower house of parliament, where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a commanding majority with its coalition partner.

The former chief cabinet secretary is expected to stick closely to policies championed by Abe during his record-breaking tenure.

Earlier, PM Imran, in a tweet, had expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Japanese premier’s good health and future endeavours after he announced to quit over health issues.

“Great progress has been made in Pakistan – Japan ties under PM @AbeShinzo with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas,” the prime minister had noted.

Thank you, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future. https://t.co/9tBt1CyLXq — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) September 1, 2020

