PM Khan grieved over demise of overseas Pakistanis from coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief over demise of countless overseas Pakistanis who have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 140,000 lives across the world.

In a series of tweets today, the premier said that many have succumbed to the deadly virus while serving in the frontline of the global war against the COVID-19.

“I am saddened by the news of the death of countless Pakistanis living & working abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID19. Many died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences & prayers go their families”, the prime minister said.

Extending prayers for early recoveries for those who are battling against the virus, PM Imran said that Pakistan can never forget its people who are a source of great pride and asset for the country.

“My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers. We can never forget all of you far away from Pak who continue to do us proud & are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pak’s development through remittances & charity work,” read the tweet.

The statement from the priemer came as several media reports stated that dozens of Pakistanis have lost their lives in the US and UK from the disease.

Pakistani taxi driver in London loses battle

Another Pakistani taxi driver has lost life to the novel coronavirus in South London, becoming the second Pakistani taxi driver to lose his life to the deadly virus life within a week.

Zeeshan Ahmed, 27, passed away at St. George Hospital in Tooting. Speaking to Geo News, his father Mohammad Iqbal Gondal described his only son as a “shaheed (martyr)” who has left behind two sons, both under the age of five.

Zeeshan Ahmed came to the UK in 2014 with his parents from Sargodha and was based in Tooting Bec. He started to feel symptoms of the virus from April 1 and began to self-isolate at home before his health became critical and was taken to the St George’s Hospital on 10th April.

He was shifted to the ventilator for six days but unfortunately lost the battle of his life to the viral disease. There is still no clarity as to how he contracted the disease, Mohammad Iqbal Gondal said.

