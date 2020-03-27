PM Khan launches ICT app which will ‘bring govt directly to people’s doorsteps’

Prime Minister Imran Khan late Thursday night said that his administration fulfilled yet another commitment after they launched the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) City App.

In a tweet the premier said: “Today my govt fulfilled another commitment when I launched the ICT City App bringing govt directly to ppl’s doorstep & all city depts together. This has become even more critical during this time of COVID 19 pandemic.”

“As many as 43 different services are being provided online,” he said.

The options include “e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services,” he said.

“App will also allow rapid response by the Administration to shortages of goods incldng vital medical supplies,” he noted.

“This will end inconvenience caused to citizens having to wait in long queues and numerous trips to govt offices,” he expressed.

“After a trial period in Islamabad we will introduce this service in other cities as well,” he added.

