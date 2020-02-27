PM Khan meets Qatar Emir on day-long visit to Doha

DOHA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Doha on Thursday for a daylong visit where he held a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani.

Advertisement

According to Radio Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar are accompanying the prime minister.

Arrival at Daiwan-e-Amiri & Meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. pic.twitter.com/nZd4CjYU3m — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2020

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi received the premier at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Qatar. H.E Saad Sheirda Al-Kaabi @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/5ugO71b0zV — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 27, 2020

The prime minister visit comes just two days before the US and Taliban are scheduled to sign a peace deal in Doha.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the prime minister will meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar during his visit.

PM Imran will also hold a meeting with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The premier will also hold a meeting with Qatari investors and the business community.

The focus of the prime minister’s visit will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

This will be the second visit by PM Imran to Qatar since taking office in 2018. His Highness the Amir of Qatar visited Pakistan in June 2019.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar will be accompanying the prime minister.

Pakistan and Qatar also agreed to take steps to significantly increase bilateral trade, expand collaboration in agriculture and food sectors.

Advertisement

Read full story