PM Khan performs ground breaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the ground breaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone in Faisalabad which is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to PM’s Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid it was the “first ground breaking” of an industrial estate under CPEC.

Khalid also stated that the industrial city “will create 3,00,000 jobs in next five years”.

“It will attract 400 Billion Rupees investment in automobiles, textiles, food processing, Pharmaceuticals, engineering and construction industry,” said Khalid.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a shelter home in Faisalabad during his one-day visit to the city.

“The inauguration is part of PM’s on going drive of providing shelter to homeless. In addition to regular shelter homes, temporary shelters have been erected to protect poor from freezing winter,” said the Prime Minister Office in a statement on social media.

The inauguration comes after PM Imran on Sunday directed the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide temporary shelters to the homeless who cannot be accommodated in the existing Panagahs amid cold weather.

PM Imran had inaugurated the first shelter for the homeless in Lahore last year. The government has set up similar Panagahs to provide food and a roof for the poor.

