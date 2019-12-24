PM Khan praises resilience of overseas Pakistani labourers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded on Tuesday the resilience of the Pakistanis working abroad, contributing to the economy through remittances.

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan was addressing the inauguration ceremony for introducing a system through which remittances can be transferred through Pakistan Post.

The prime minister said that the primary task of the government is to create ease for the Pakistanis abroad, who had to settle outside as the home country failed to provide conducive opportunities.

“Whenever I speak of new Pakistan, it is about the new approach,” said the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan also announced health cards for the families of overseas Pakistanis.

Advertisement

Read full story