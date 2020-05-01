PM Khan recommends youth read ‘Lost Islamic History’ amid COVID-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday recommended that the youth read the famous book ‘Lost Islamic History’ in order to engage in insightful and enlightening reading during coronavirus lockdown.

In a tweet, the premier said that the book elaborates on the rich history of the Islamic civilisations and the factors that led to their decline.

“A great read for our youth during lockdown days. An excellent brief history of the driving force that made Islamic civilisation the greatest of its time and then the factors behind its decline,” the premier wrote on twitter.

The book ‘Lost Islamic History’ by Firas Khateeb elucidates on how Islam and Muslims around the world cultivated peace, promoted universal values, and dialogue among civilisations.

“Presenting 1,400 years of Islamic civilisation in a comprehensive, easy to follow manner is no small feat . . . the book is valuable not only for its insights into lesser-known aspects of Islamic history, but also as a general introduction to the subject,” read the book review on Amazon.com.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation had said that faith and the young population of Pakistan would play a crucial part in the battle against coronavirus.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have risen to 17,439 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country. However, the nation-wide death tally stands near 400 with most of the deaths reported from Sindh and Punjab.

