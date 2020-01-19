PM Khan reiterates need for UN to intervene in occupied Kashmir crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again warned the world that if India continued with its attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) then it would be difficult for Pakistan to “remain an inactive observer”.

In a Twitter thread, the prime minister urged the need for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and ask India to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to return to Indian occupied Kashmir.

I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 19, 2020

The prime minister reminded the world again that New Delhi may carry out a “false flag operation” as the Indian forces continue to target and kill civilians across the LoC with increasing intensity and frequency.

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC,” tweeted PM Imran.

