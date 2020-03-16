PM Khan reviews measures regarding coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19 and reviewed the measures taken by the government to curb the coronavirus epidemic

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, and Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza were present on the occasion.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bukhari and others also attended the meeting.

All the chief ministers attended the meeting through video link and briefed the prime minister over the measures taken by the provincial authorities to curb the spread of the novel virus.

Dr Zafar briefed the particpitants about the current situation in the country.

The NCC was established last week to oversee operations and coordinate efforts regarding coronavirus.

