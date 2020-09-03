PM Khan says Karachi’s problems primarily due to divided administrative powers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday Karachi’s issues were primarily due to divided administrative powers and that that had time and again drawn the attention of federal and provincial governments, according to Radio Pakistan.

Advertisement

Speaking during a high-level meeting he chaired regarding the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), PM Imran said it was unfortunate that the resolution of numerous challenges that the people of Karachi face — including provision of clean water, sewerage, solid waste management, cleaning of nullahs, and transport — had been ignored in the past.

The unprecedented torrential rains of August laid bare the administrative lacunae, leading to heightened challenges for Karachiites — something the Centre was fully cognisant about, the prime minister said during the meeting.

With regard to the KTP, the premier said the government was setting up an empowered and effective system to make sure the timelines set for various development projects were followed in order to ensure their success.

It was the need of the hour that powers pertaining to the water supply scheme, sewage treatment and disposal, solid waste management, and building control authorities be delegated to an authorised administrator or local government, he added.

The PM Imran-led meeting also reviewed the KTP for the resolution of longstanding problems of Karachi’s citizens.

Among those who attended the meeting were federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Ali Haider Rizvi, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, and secretaries of relevant departments.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail participated via video link.

Advertisement

Read full story