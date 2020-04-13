PM Khan says provision of relief to daily wagers is govt’s top priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the provision of relief to impoverished segments of society – including labourers, daily wagers and common people – is the top priority of the government.

The meeting, chaired by prime minister in Islamabad on Monday, reviewed implementation of the economic stimulus package announced by government to support economic activities in the country.

The premier was informed that around Rs25 billion have immediately been released to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of corona affected people, whereas Rs50 billion have been earmarked for the procurement of medical equipment and provision of facilities to medical staff.

About Rs15 billion were allocated for rebate in taxes on food items and goods relating to health sector and Rs10 bn of the allocated funds have so far been used in the process, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was briefed that Rs200 billion were allocated to provide relief to daily wagers, while Rs 150 billion were reserved for weaker segments and shelter homes, however, this amount has been released.

With Rs6 billion been provided to expand the network of shelter homes, the meeting was informed that Rs70 billion are allocated to provide ease to the common people in petrol and diesel prices.

The meeting also highlighted that around Rs50 billion were reserved for provision of essential items to the people on subsided rates from utility stores adding that the government is providing Rs 100 billion as relief in electricity and gas bills and one hundred billion rupees have been earmarked to provide relief to exporters.

Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation also gave detailed briefing about stock position at the stores, increase in sale, and preparations regarding the upcoming month of Ramzan.

