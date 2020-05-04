PM Khan seeks Canada’s backing for debt relief initiative in call with Trudeau

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday underscored the need for international cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

PM Imran thanked Canada for its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20’s debt relief initiative.

Underlining the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socioeconomic challenges, the prime minister hoped that Canada would lend support to the ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief.’

Both the leaders discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters of mutual interest, a PM Office statement said.

Last month, the grouping of the world’s most powerful countries had announced to provide debt relief to 76 countries including Pakistan amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered the global economy.

Under the initiative, over $12 billion of Pakistan’s debt repayment obligations have been suspended until December 2020.

According to a statement issued from Trudeau’s office, the two leaders also discussed their respective efforts to fight the pandemic and protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens.

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.”

Offering deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in Canada, PM Imran underscored that the pandemic was an unprecedented calamity necessitating closer international cooperation.

He said Pakistan along with other developing countries was confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy.

The two leaders also discussed the status of repatriation of each other’s nationals from their respective countries and appreciated the facilitation provided by the two sides in this context.

Demonisation of Muslims in India

PM Imran expressed deep concern over demonisation of the Muslim minority in India in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also apprised PM Trudeau of the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where the communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the COVID-19 challenge for the Kashmiris.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain closely engaged on all matters of common interest.

