PM Khan seeks immediate report of Quetta blast, COAS Bajwa assures assistance

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed authorities to immediately present the report regarding Friday’s blast in Quetta which resulted in the deaths of 15 people including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah.

“I have demanded an immediate report on the condemnable cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta targeting a mosque and people at prayers,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

The premier added he had directed the provincial government to ensure that all medical facilities were provided to the injured.

He also hailed martyred DSP Haji Amanullah and called him “a brave and exemplary officer”.

At least 15 people were martyred and 20 were injured after a blast struck a mosque located in the Quetta’s Ghousabad neighbourhood on Friday.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among those who were martyred in the blast that took place in the evening. Rescue teams had arrived soon after the blast to shift the injured for medical treatment.

Soon after the blast, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

COAS assures assistance

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa had said Pakistan Army would give complete assistance to police and the civil administration.

The DG ISPR conveyed the COAS’ message and quoted him as saying, “Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim.”

Blast kills two in Quetta

Earlier this week on Tuesday, two people were killed and 14 were injured in a blast near McConaghey Road in Quetta.

Initial findings suggested that explosive material was installed on a bike, which was detonated in the proximity of an FC vehicle. Nearby shops were damaged and a motorcycle parked nearby caught fire in the explosion.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast and had said miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment in the province.

