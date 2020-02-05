PM Khan to address AJK Legislative Assembly as nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The premier is expected to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam.

Across Pakistan, today is being marked as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Earlier, in a message, the premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been “subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now”.

