PM Khan to address the nation today amid coronavirus panic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today evening amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has claimed a life and infected over 190 people in the country.

Advertisement

The premier will elaborate on the precautionary measures taken by the federal government, to limit the spread of the virus.

According to sources, the premier would record the message following the federal cabinet meeting.

The first death due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic was reported in Pakistan on Tuesday, confirmed the Ministry of National Health Services.

The under-treatment patient was hospitalised in a health facility in the provincial capital of Lahore. Punjab, till now, has eight confirmed cases.

There are a total of 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan as of now, and the country has witnessed a rapid increased in the number of infected over the last 36 hours.

Advertisement

Read full story