PM Khan to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will kickstart the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 in Kahuta today (Friday) under the umbrella of his government’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme”.

A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said that all segments of the society will participate in the “Plant for Pakistan Day”, which would be celebrated across the country.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) acknowledged in a report three years ago that the Billion Tree Tsunami project, launched by the Khyber Pahtunkhwa government, added 350,000 hectares of trees both by planting and natural regeneration.

Natural disasters and deforestation has proven to be disastrous for Pakistan’s green cover.

Pakistan is among the six countries that will be most affected by global warming.

PM Imran has, on several occasions, highlighted the importance of preserving national parks, forests and the green cover to ward off the dangers of global warming and climate change.

