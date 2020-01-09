PM Khan to launch Rs30bn ‘Hunermand Jawan’ programme for youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the “Hunermand Jawan” programme aimed at the skill development of the youth across the country through government-run professional training today, reported Radio Pakistan.

The programme, billed as the largest ever programme for the development of skilled labour in the country, is expected to be carried out in phases over the next four years, and will cost an estimated Rs30 billion.

According to Radio Pakistan, in addition to training the youth, the programme will facilitate young people in Pakistan to obtain easy loans, professional capacity-building, invest in start-ups and provide internships.

While chairing a pre-launch meeting of the “Hunermand Jawan” programme, PM Imran was quoted as saying that the youth were an asset of the nation. “The program will help the youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development,” PM Imran remarked, according to Radio Pakistan.

In the first phase of the programme, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, and cloud computing, among others.

Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing, and similar fields.

The state radio also reported that 20,000 youth will be given apprenticeship under the programme, and around 75 smart classrooms will be set up to ensure easy access to professional education.

Children at 70 religious schools will also be imparted professional training, and five Centers of Excellence will be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

