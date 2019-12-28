PM Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to counter Indian lobby, raise voice for Muslims

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged Pakistanis based in the United States to lobby for the country amid concerns that India may carry out a false flag operation in Azad Kashmir to deflect attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir and internal protests over anti-Muslim laws.

The premier made the appeal while addressing the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at Peshawar’s Khyber Medical College.

PM Imran, in his speech, told Pakistani expatriates in the US to “realise the power you have”. He noted that the Indian lobby in America is much stronger than Pakistan’s.

“We tried engaging with the Americans but your group is important too,” said the premier, urging the APPNA to utilise its lobbying power.

The PM told the overseas Pakistanis that he understands the problems being faced by them.

He also hit back at critics for alleging that “the government is trying to privatise the health sector.”

“The government hospitals will compete with private hospitals,” clarified PM Imran, adding that his government is merely trying to bring the private hospital management structure in government hospitals.

The PM further said that his government had expected resistance from the status quo, but vowed to not give in to the pressure and keep on making reforms.

