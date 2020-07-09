PM Khan urges people to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and care

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan advised people to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and not be careless, saying that the country’s coronavirus graph was going down.

Advertisement

PM Imran was speaking to media Thursday when at the inauguration ceremony of an isolation hospital in Islamabad for coronavirus patients.

The Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Centre, which has 250 beds, has been built in just 40 days.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing, and other high-ranking officials were present at the occasion too.

PM Imran credited the implementation of the smart lockdown across the country for bearing positive results.

“The graph of the coronavirus (cases) is on the decline,” said the premier.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had earlier shared details regarding the prime minister’s visit to the isolation facility.

PM @ImranKhanPTI will inaugurate a specialized 250 bed infectious diseases hospital in Islamabad today. The hospital was built by NDMA in just 40 days to meet the needs due to the covid pandemic — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2020

As of today, Pakistan has reported more than 240,800 cases of the coronavirus, and more than 4,900 deaths.

Advertisement

Read full story