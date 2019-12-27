PM Khan warns of ‘genocide of Muslims’ in India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday once again urged the international community to wake up before the ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the move leads to genocide of Muslims in India that would dwarf other genocides’.

Advertisement

In a post on Twitter, the prime minister said, “Whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide.”

The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019

The prime minister was responding to a tweet shared by Suchitra Vijayan, founder of a New York based research organisation, showing RSS activists marching in military style in India’s Telangana state.

Vijayan said RSS activists were “Nazi’s in Khaki uniform.” “If the international community remains silent — you are complicit in endorsing the ongoing violence,” she said.

India has been rocked by demonstrations since December 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved here before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Advertisement

Read full story