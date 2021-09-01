PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving households

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas School Stipend program for the deserving households across the country in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said an important aspect of this program is that it will help bring the out of school children especially the girls to the educational institutions.

The Prime Minister regretted that no attention was paid in the past for the promotion of education and that is why about twenty million children today are out of school.

Emphasizing upon the education of girls to uplift the society, the Prime Minister was appreciative of keeping the stipend of female students higher in Ehsaas School Stipend Program.

He said the use of technology will help ensure transparency and no fake entries in the stipend program.

Imran Khan noted that it is responsibility of the government to extend facilitation and establish schools in areas where these are accessible to the children.

Earlier in her remarks, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar briefed about the stipend program. She said this scholarship scheme is for the students up to higher secondary level. She said the scholarship will be given to those deserving parents who will ensure at least seventy percent presence of their children in schools.

Sania Nishtar said we are working closely with the Ministry of Education to bring the out of school children to schools in order to uplift the poor households.

She said poverty survey has been completed and the Ehsaas program will be further accelerated in days ahead.

