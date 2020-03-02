PM launches multi-billion rupees project in capital

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Islamabad’s Blue Area commercial project, saying the multibillion-rupees plan will not create job opportunities but also attract investment from overseas Pakistanis.

The premier also said that his government will also launch a “mega project in Lahore and Karachi soon”.

PM Imran made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

He visited the proposed site of Blue Area opposite to F-9 Park in the federal capital.

According to the PTI official Twitter handle, CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed and NAPHDA chairman briefed Premier Imran in detail about the mega project.

The prime minister apprised that the money generated from the commercial auction, to be held next month, will be utilised primarily for rehabilitation of the federal capital, provision of services and improvement of environment.

A portion of the land will also be utilised for construction of low cost housing, particularly for provision of dignified accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

This initiative coupled with several incentives to the construction sector, including ease of deposit in Advance Tax on pro rata basis, will encourage investment, result in job creation and speed up economic activity in the country.

Particular instructions were given to the authorities concerned that trees should be preserved in the Blue Area venture.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said that the government has overcome difficult economic situation and development works in Islamabad would be done on priority including uplift of markets and industrial areas.

He said that underpasses on Kashmir Highway and Expressway would also be constructed, according to an official statement.

