PM launching expansion of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative to three more cities today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the expansion of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative to three more cities, including Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore today (Friday).

Under the initiative, cooked meals are distributed among needy people, especially labourers, daily wage earners, women and children.

The Prime Minister, at an event to be held in Islamabad, will also launch four food trucks that will serve free food to daily-wage earners in Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar will brief the Prime Minister on the expansion plan of the free food service in the three districts.

