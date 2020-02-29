PM orders crackdown on power thieves

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed indiscriminate action those involved in power pilferage.

The prime minister directed Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub to pay special attention towards busting big power thieves.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is offering subsidy and financial support in different sectors to provide relief to weaker segments of the society.

He was chairing a review meeting on the impact of government’s subsidy in different sectors for provision of relief to low-income and weaker segments of society in Islamabad today.

He said apart from the provision of subsidy, it should be ensured that the amount proves beneficial for the concerned people and the specific purpose.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Imran took notice of exorbitant prices being charged by retailers for coronavirus preventive masks.

A crackdown has been initiated against all those hoarding masks and selling them at hiked prices by the orders of the premier, said a statement issued by PM House.

Moreover, authorities raided a mask manufacturing company in Rawalpindi, 20,000 masks being sold on jacked up prices have been seized.

It must be noted that Pakistan is running out of surgical masks and the cost has been surged by a thousand per cent.

