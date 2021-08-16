PM reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said that the National Security Committee will meet today to further deliberate on the evolving situation.

The two leaders would consult again after the meeting with a view to coordinating their efforts.

Advertisement

Read full story