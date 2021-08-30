PM reviews supply, demand of essential commodities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the chief secretaries to take all possible administrative measures to bring stability in the prices of essential commodities.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday which reviewed the supply and demand of essential commodities and their prices, he directed to end the illogical difference between the prices of retailers and wholesalers.

Imran Khan said the results of administrative measures must be visible in order to provide relief to the masses.

The Prime Minister also directed that keeping in view future requirements of sugar and wheat, comprehensive planning and timely measures be ensured.

Imran Khan said it is top priority of the government to protect the common man from price hike.

The meeting was informed about the current stocks of sugar and wheat and steps taken to meet their future requirements.

The meeting was also informed about the steps taken to bring down the prices of edible oil. It was informed that the prices of edible oil are expected to come down ten to fifteen rupees per kilogram.

The meeting was informed about the action taken against the officers not fulfilling their responsibilities vis-a-vis bringing stability in the prices. It was informed that seven Assistant Commissioners and two secretaries of market committees have been suspended whilst warning has been issued to two deputy commissioners.

