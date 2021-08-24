PM stresses need of engagement by int’l community to address humanitarian needs of Afghan people

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

He was talking to his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, who made a telephone call to him to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Prime Minister said peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution of Afghan issue would contribute to the stabilization efforts.

He said safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan are vitally important.

The Prime Minister stressed the need of engagement by international community in support of Afghan people to address their humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance.

The Belgian Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for its evacuation endeavours.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the situation in Afghanistan.

