PM underscores urgent need to address humanitarian needs of Afghan people

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while emphasizing the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, has underscored the urgent need to address humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

He expressed these views during his telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up of the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

Imran Khan also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent economic meltdown and to alleviate the sufferings of common Afghan people.

The Prime Minister and the Tajik President agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

